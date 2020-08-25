Often when we lose our internet connection, there are only a few things that we can get to do to pass time. You can either choose to use your mobile phone to create a hot spot or just sit there and wait for your connection to come back. Google Chrome is clearly not allowed to let you just be idle and that’s why there is always the cute Dinosaur game (T-Rex Run!) that you can resort to.

Well, it looks like the game is not so hidden as Google has already started making some upgrades to it. It will not just be about running and ducking anymore since there is an assortment of weapons to use now. These weapons are attached to various keys that players can use but there’s a catch. Some of these weapons will apparently lead to self-inflicted damage.

This new change was brought in by internet collective MSCHF and esports team 100 Thieves who believe that modding the game is “just making it truer to form.”

“Dino Swords is our take on the classic Chrome dinosaur runner game, made extravagant with 26 weapons to help your runs,” Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, 100 Thieves owner and CEO, said. “Many of them pay homage to classic video game weapons, some of them are totally OP, and some are completely useless. There’s even a few easter eggs that are pretty hard to unlock.”

The only way one will know how to unlock the arsenal is by playing and the 100 Thieves team hopes that everyone who plays will put it to good use. Additionally, there will be “some awesome prizes for the people who are able to show they’re the best Dino Swords players in the world.”

Lacking n internet connection won’t be so boring now.