LG Launches Initiative To Help Homeless Families in Kenya

South Korean electronics company announced a new initiative in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Korea to help homeless families during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubbed #LGComeHomeChallenge, it is a digital campaign that will require consumers to create and share short videos expressing why home is special to them. The videos will then have to be shared on Instagram and Facebook with the hashtag.

LG’s task will then be making donations in the participants’ names to help build homes for neediest families in India, Kenya, and Vietnam.

Dang Song, LG Electronics’ president spoke on the initiative saying, ” is always looking for ways to make life better, and we are honoured to support the good work of Habitat for Humanity and to protect the wellbeing of the families they help with our healthy home solutions. Our Come Home Challenge campaign represents a real way for people to benefit from the gift of a safe, healthy home.”

To participate in the campaign, all you can do is:

Take a video or photo showing what home means to you (e.g eating together, playing together or laughing together). You can also use the LG Instagram AR filter created for this campaign

Post it on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtags: #LGComeHomeChallenge and #LG_YourCountryName

LG will make a donation in your name

Participants will get an appreciation certificate from LG

The company has pledged to make a donation of $300k (about KES 32 million) to Habitat for Humanity Korea organization. This is alongside a donation of home appliances to furnish newly built homes, ensuring that the families get healthy air, water, food, and clothes.