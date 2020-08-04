PlayStation 5 Will Support PS4 Controllers, But There’s a Catch

As we move on closer and closer to the grand PlayStation 5 launch, Sony is releasing tiny bits of information once in a while. The entertainment company has now confirmed that the next-gen console will be able to support the existing Dualshock 4 controllers. But there’s a catch.

“We believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller,” says Sony in a statement confirming the company’s plans.

This will only be possible if you are playing PlayStation 4 games on the PlayStation console.

As we know by now, the upcoming console will support most PS4 games, especially Sony’s exclusives from launch. So, it would be reasonable for Sony to give gamers a chance to use the controllers they have been used to for years. That is, as they get used to the new DualSense controller.

However, you will need to get the PS5 controllers once the next-gen games start coming out. This tech is much like Microsoft’s that has committed to supporting Xbox One controllers on the upcoming Xbox Series X console.

When it comes to backwards compatibility though, Xbox Series X is expected to be far advanced. This is mainly because the console has already been confirmed to support pretty much all Xbox One games.

As for PlayStation 5, it is just a matter of time before we get news about all the tech that will be in the new console. But we can all admit that the DualSense controller looks really cool.