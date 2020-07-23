Facebook Introduces Live Broadcasting to Messenger Rooms

A few months ago, Facebook introduced us to Messenger Rooms. This was a clear jab at Zoom as it was branded as joinable group video calls that make it easy to spend quality time with friends. Today, the company has introduced a new feature to Messenger rooms which no other app seems to have yet, going live.
Going live on Messenger Rooms
Here’s what the Blogpost had to say;
“Today, we’re introducing a new way to broadcast live to Facebook from Messenger Rooms. Turning your room into a Facebook Live broadcast makes it easy to go live with up to 50 people. Whether you’re hosting a book club with friends, interviewing a panel of experts, teaching a fitness class, or broadcasting with your friends for fun.
How To Go Live
- Create a room and invite people to join
- You will see an option to ‘Go Live’
- All the room participants will receive a notification inviting them to join the live broadcast. They will also have the option of whether or not to participate.
- From here, the room creator controls the live broadcast. Including where the room is shared on Facebook, who can view the broadcast and who’s invited to participate.
Regulations
- Participants can opt into the live broadcast and can also choose to leave the room before it goes live.
- Room creators can add or remove participants from the live broadcast at any time.
- Participants can leave the live broadcast at any time
- Room creators can also lock and unlock a room during the live broadcast.
Will you be using this feature?
