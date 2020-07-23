Facebook Introduces Live Broadcasting to Messenger Rooms

A few months ago, Facebook introduced us to Messenger Rooms. This was a clear jab at Zoom as it was branded as joinable group video calls that make it easy to spend quality time with friends. Today, the company has introduced a new feature to Messenger rooms which no other app seems to have yet, going live.

Going live on Messenger Rooms

Here’s what the Blogpost had to say;

“Today, we’re introducing a new way to broadcast live to Facebook from Messenger Rooms. Turning your room into a Facebook Live broadcast makes it easy to go live with up to 50 people. Whether you’re hosting a book club with friends, interviewing a panel of experts, teaching a fitness class, or broadcasting with your friends for fun.

How To Go Live

Create a room and invite people to join You will see an option to ‘Go Live’ All the room participants will receive a notification inviting them to join the live broadcast. They will also have the option of whether or not to participate. From here, the room creator controls the live broadcast. Including where the room is shared on Facebook, who can view the broadcast and who’s invited to participate.

Regulations

Participants can opt into the live broadcast and can also choose to leave the room before it goes live.

Room creators can add or remove participants from the live broadcast at any time.

Participants can leave the live broadcast at any time

Room creators can also lock and unlock a room during the live broadcast.

Will you be using this feature?