This Platform Lets You Monetize Your Zoom Meetings via M-Pesa

Zoom is becoming more and more of a permanent feature in our daily lives. Initially, we used it for workplace meetings, family reunions and friendly online gatherings. It looks like people are taking an economical approach to Zoom with the introduction of Webipesa letting you monetize these meetings via M-Pesa.

Monetizing your Zoom Meetings

How it works

Simply put, Webipesa allows you to charge a registration fee for zoom meetings directly through Mpesa. Instead of participants going to M-Pesa to pay for the meeting and you having to constantly confirm the transactions, upon registering for your meeting, attendees will be directed to Mpesa to complete the payment.

Once completing the payment, you will receive the meeting join information that is unique to them. To make sure there are no frauds, Webipesa generates a unique joining link per registration. This link can only be used to admit one attendee.

The service could be used in different instances. For example consultations, online classes, webinars, charity, coaching, concerts, tutorials etc. Here’s a quick look at how your dashboard would look like.

Requirements and Payments

For you to be able to use this, you need to have Zoom PRO account. This makes sense because most paid sessions will be longer than the 45min free trial that Zoom offers. There is no setup fee, no monthly fee and no contracts you have to sign. However, there is a 10% platform fee on all transactions.

All the payments you receive will go to your Webipesa Wallet as seen above. From here, you can withdraw funds to your bank account within 24 hours at no cost. The service also looks to introduce Visa Mastercard and Paypal.

Also, once you’re set-up, payouts arrive in your bank account on a 24-hour rolling basis. Or you can opt to receive payouts weekly or monthly.