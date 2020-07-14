Uber Now Lets Riders Cancel Rides If Drivers Don’t Wear Masks

For most of the people around the world, it looks like we’re in the final stages of a long quarantine period. With the economy seemingly going back to normal, attention has been drawn into public amenities such as Uber. President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Kenya’s reopening measures and now Uber has set out some of their own too including letting you cancel rides for free.

Riders can Cancel Uber Rides

The measures they have set apply to both drivers and riders. They include:

Drivers Mask verification. All Uber riders and drivers will be required to wear a mask or face covering when taking a trip. In the driver’s case, before they go online they will be asked to take a selfie to verify they are wearing a mask.

Any driver or courier who is not wearing a mask or other face-covering will not be able to go online.

Free cancellations for safety concerns. Following that rule, riders can cancel a ride without a penalty if a driver isn’t wearing a mask or face covering. Drivers can do the same.

For further precaution, riders and drivers will also be required to wash their hands before getting in the car. Riders will, from now on, be sitting in the backseat and opening windows for ventilation. Drivers will also be expected to sanitise their cars and make hand sanitizer available for their riders.

New health and hygiene feedback system: Uber is also adding new options for feedback in the Uber app. For example, if a rider or driver is not wearing a mask. If you are flagged more than once for violating their new safety policies, you risk losing access to Uber’s apps.

Drivers Can Cash Out Early

The same hygiene standards will also be applied to Uber Eats. There’s also a move to help drivers during these tough times.

Uber has rolled out the ability for drivers to be able to cash out to their bank account once per day instead of weekly. They say that this should help by putting drivers in control of when they get paid.