Twitter Will No Longer Work On a Number of Older iPhones

Twitter has now announced that it is ending support for its app on Apple devices with iOS 11 or older. This means that you’ll have to get devices with iOS 12 or newer or just update your phone if possible.

The move was confirmed with the latest version of the Twitter app for iOS, which is already available on the App Store.

Please update to iOS 12+ to continue to benefit from regular feature updates, performance improvements and bug fixes, as Twitter will no longer be supporting devices on iOS 11 or older.

It is quite common for developers to quit on support for older versions of iOS. This is mainly because Apple’s operating system has a very fast adoption rate when it comes to the latest available updates.

Apple reports that 81% of its touch devices (iPhone and iPod) run iOS 13, while 73% of iPads run on iPadOS 13. So, this is not expected to affect a significant number of Twitter users. Furthermore, all Apple devices with iOS 11 can be easily updated to iOS 12.

It is not clear how long the app will keep working on devices running iOS 11, so you might just want to update before compatibility issues begin.

This obviously comes a few weeks after the launch of iOS 14 that has certainly impressed many. It’s mostly owed to the new features meant to introduce customisation to iOS users. Of course, this did invite a lot of ridicule from Android users claiming that Apple was borrowing some pointers from Google’s book. Either way, the users get to be the winners.