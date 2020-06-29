Latest PS5 Price Leak Reveals The Console Will Not Be Cheap After All

Ever since the PS5 was revealed a few weeks ago, all everyone wants to know now is the official price. In fact, many viewers of Sony’s live event simply wanted to know how much they will be parting with once the console launches for sale.

Just as it was prior to the design reveal, Sony has been really quiet about the price and will probably remain so for a while. But that hasn’t stopped rumours from coming out every now and then about the possible pricing. Even Amazon was even involved after one was spotted but later taken down.

Now, it is expected that the PS5 console will cost about $499 (approximately KES 53,000) globally. This is according to a somewhat reliable leaker IronManPS5 who took to Twitter claiming this.

Sony Interactive Entertainment will launch PlayStation 5 in several countries in the holiday season of 2020 and will make PlayStation 5 available in North America and Europe on November 20, 2020 at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $499, €499 and £449 pic.twitter.com/IRME9MjDuL — Iron Man (@IronManPS5) June 18, 2020

This obviously goes in line with what many reports are speculating right now. He also revealed that the Digital Edition is expected to be cheaper by about KES 10,000 compared to the disk drive-equipped sibling. This means it might launch at a $399 (about KES 43,000) starting price internationally.

But knowing the devastating amounts of tax that gadgets go through while shipping to Kenya, this will make you have to save up so much more than you expected. Normally, consoles end up costing more by about KES 20,000 in Kenyan stores. So, to be safe, one will have to part with almost up to KES 70,000 for the main console and about KES 60,000 for the Digital Edition. This will also vary depending on the store you choose to get yours.

In the meantime, all we can do is wait for what Sony reveals in the next few months. But it is clear that the company is playing the waiting game with Microsoft as they are expected to give more information about the Xbox Series X soon. So, will you still be getting the PS5?