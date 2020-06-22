LaptopsMobile

Here are Some of The Best Toshiba Laptops You can Buy in Kenya Today

toshiba
I can guess what you’re thinking. Toshiba is still around? Yes, they are and they have some new laptops set to take the rest out on a ride. Check out these Toshiba Laptops you can buy in Kenya.

Toshiba Refurbished Tecra Z40A

Starting at an ultra-light 1.47 kg and highly robust, it’s the perfect companion to take on your travels. Even without an extended battery, you get up to 12.5 hours* on a single charge. If you’re out and about in direct sunlight, you won’t see any glare on the 35.6 cm (14″) non-reflective Full HD screen.

With the latest Intel® Core™ processor up to i5, as well as Intel® vPro™ technology, the Z40 has all the power you need to multi-task on the move. And with high-performance SSDs and HDDs, the Tecra Z40 offers plenty of storage, faster speeds and higher responsiveness from the second you boot-up to the minute you shut-down. There’s no compromise, so you can run all of your business applications with ease.

  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (TRIAL)
  •  Intel® Core™ i5 Processor with Intel®
  • 29.5cm (11..6”), Toshiba IPS FullHD non-reflective High Brightness touch display.
  • Wide View Angle,  16:9 aspect ratio, LED backlighting, hardened IOX Glass, Anti Fingerprint and Anti Reflective Coating
  • HDD  500 GB
  • Silver grey metallic
  • 4GB, DDR3L RAM (1,600 MHz)
  • Intel® HD Graphics
  • maximum battery life: up to 7h30min
Price: Kes 23,000

Toshiba Portege

The Portege comes with a 1920x1080p screen with 128GB SSD memory. It also features built-in 24bit stereo speakers with a touch display and detachable keyboard. Toshiba Portege

  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (TRIAL)
  •  Intel® Core™ i5 Processor with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology
  • 29.5cm (11.6”), Toshiba IPS FullHD non-reflective High Brightness touch display
  • Wide View Angle,  16:9 aspect ratio, LED backlighting, hardened IOX Glass, Anti Fingerprint and Anti Reflective Coating
  • Solid State Drive 128 GB
  • Silver grey metallic
  • 4,096 onboard MB, DDR3L RAM (1,600 MHz)
  • Intel® HD Graphics
  • maximum life: up to 7h30min

Price: Kes 23,000

Toshiba Z30 Refurbished

The Toshiba Z30 is designed for mobility. The lavishly equipped 13-inch laptop further scores with long battery runtimes and great performance. The 256 GB SSD (of which 165 GB are free) is a model in the compact mSATA format, which derives from Toshiba’s current HG5d series. Toshiba laptops are making a statement.

  • Usage: Versatile & Multimedia
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 6200U / 2.3 GHz
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Resolution: 1366 x 768 (HD)
  • Functions: HighBrightness, anti-reflection
  • Main storage: 256 GB SSD
  • Graphics processor: Intel HD Graphics 520
  • Operating time: Up to 14 hours
  • Operating system: Windows 10
  • Weight: 1.2 kg

Price: Kes 35,000

A new X30 and Z30 go for about 175,000. This is of course in addition to a core i7 chipset and massive 512GB SSD.

Toshiba C55

Toshiba c55

The Toshiba C55-C isn’t flashy or glamorous, but it gets the job done—and does it better than any of the competition. If you’re looking for a fast laptop in the budget range and don’t care about how it looks, this is your ticket.

  • processor: core i3, 2.4 GHz processor with 500Gb HDD,
  • 4gb ddR3 ram memory.
  • DVD writer, camera, ports wifi card, free dos
  • Intel HD 5500 integrated graphics and a 1TB 5,400 RPM hard drive.

Price: KES 45,000

Toshiba satellite pro A50

Now this one isn’t so much a budget laptop but a performance, high-end laptop. The specs speak for themselves and the price tells it all. It’s going to cost you to own one of these. Toshiba laptops aren’t playing around.

  • Intel Core i7-7500 with 8GB Ram, 256GB storage.
  • 15.6 inch HD screen DVDRW
  • WLAN and also Bluetooth 4.2 External Headphone (stereo) port
  • HDMI-out supporting 1080p signal format, RGB RJ-45,
  • SD card slot, USB 3.0
  • Integrated 0.9MP HD Web Camera (1,280 x 720) with built-in dual microphone
  • Windows 10 pro

Price: Kes 120,000

 

