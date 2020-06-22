Here are Some of The Best Toshiba Laptops You can Buy in Kenya Today

I can guess what you’re thinking. Toshiba is still around? Yes, they are and they have some new laptops set to take the rest out on a ride. Check out these Toshiba Laptops you can buy in Kenya.

Toshiba Refurbished Tecra Z40A

Starting at an ultra-light 1.47 kg and highly robust, it’s the perfect companion to take on your travels. Even without an extended battery, you get up to 12.5 hours* on a single charge. If you’re out and about in direct sunlight, you won’t see any glare on the 35.6 cm (14″) non-reflective Full HD screen.

With the latest Intel® Core™ processor up to i5, as well as Intel® vPro™ technology, the Z40 has all the power you need to multi-task on the move. And with high-performance SSDs and HDDs, the Tecra Z40 offers plenty of storage, faster speeds and higher responsiveness from the second you boot-up to the minute you shut-down. There’s no compromise, so you can run all of your business applications with ease.

Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (TRIAL)

Intel® Core™ i5 Processor with Intel®

29.5cm (11..6”), Toshiba IPS FullHD non-reflective High Brightness touch display.

Wide View Angle, 16:9 aspect ratio, LED backlighting, hardened IOX Glass, Anti Fingerprint and Anti Reflective Coating

HDD 500 GB

Silver grey metallic

4GB, DDR3L RAM (1,600 MHz)

Intel® HD Graphics

maximum battery life: up to 7h30min

Price: Kes 23,000

Toshiba Portege

The Portege comes with a 1920x1080p screen with 128GB SSD memory. It also features built-in 24bit stereo speakers with a touch display and detachable keyboard.

Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (TRIAL)

Intel® Core™ i5 Processor with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology

29.5cm (11.6”), Toshiba IPS FullHD non-reflective High Brightness touch display

Wide View Angle, 16:9 aspect ratio, LED backlighting, hardened IOX Glass, Anti Fingerprint and Anti Reflective Coating

Solid State Drive 128 GB

Silver grey metallic

4,096 onboard MB, DDR3L RAM (1,600 MHz)

Intel® HD Graphics

maximum life: up to 7h30min

Price: Kes 23,000

Toshiba Z30 Refurbished

The Toshiba Z30 is designed for mobility. The lavishly equipped 13-inch laptop further scores with long battery runtimes and great performance. The 256 GB SSD (of which 165 GB are free) is a model in the compact mSATA format, which derives from Toshiba’s current HG5d series. Toshiba laptops are making a statement.

Usage: Versatile & Multimedia

Processor: Intel Core i5 6200U / 2.3 GHz

RAM: 4 GB

Resolution: 1366 x 768 (HD)

Functions: HighBrightness, anti-reflection

Main storage: 256 GB SSD

Graphics processor: Intel HD Graphics 520

Operating time: Up to 14 hours

Operating system: Windows 10

Weight: 1.2 kg

Price: Kes 35,000

A new X30 and Z30 go for about 175,000. This is of course in addition to a core i7 chipset and massive 512GB SSD.

Toshiba C55

The Toshiba C55-C isn’t flashy or glamorous, but it gets the job done—and does it better than any of the competition. If you’re looking for a fast laptop in the budget range and don’t care about how it looks, this is your ticket.

processor: core i3, 2.4 GHz processor with 500Gb HDD,

4gb ddR3 ram memory.

DVD writer, camera, ports wifi card, free dos



Intel HD 5500 integrated graphics and a 1TB 5,400 RPM hard drive.

Price: KES 45,000

Toshiba satellite pro A50

Now this one isn’t so much a budget laptop but a performance, high-end laptop. The specs speak for themselves and the price tells it all. It’s going to cost you to own one of these. Toshiba laptops aren’t playing around.

Intel Core i7-7500 with 8GB Ram, 256GB storage.

15.6 inch HD screen DVDRW

WLAN and also Bluetooth 4.2 External Headphone (stereo) port

HDMI-out supporting 1080p signal format, RGB RJ-45,

SD card slot, USB 3.0

Integrated 0.9MP HD Web Camera (1,280 x 720) with built-in dual microphone

Windows 10 pro

Price: Kes 120,000