According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started testing a ton of features with the latest beta updates. They have found these features being tested for iOS and Android with the most interesting one being the multi-device login support.

WhatsApp Features and Updates

Multiple Log Ins to various devices

Multiple log in is one feature that will really transform the way we use WhatsApp on different devices. If there is one problem we have as reviewers it’s having to log out when switching devices. It’s quite frustrating actually. This feature would really ease the entire process.

At the moment, you can only have one mobile device signed-in to WhatsApp. Only other device you can add is a further PC, Mac or use web browsers. You can swap between these but, only one can be logged-in at a time. WABetaInfo has found that it is being tested with up to four devices logged in simultaneously.

SEARCH BY DATE

You’ll soon be able to “search by date”. You can do this when sifting through your existing conversations and group chats. It will make it much easier to find date-specific messages and images. You will find your ‘receipts’ much faster now. Not only will you be able to search your messages via date, but we’ll also soon get the ability to search messages on the web.

Storage Usage feature

This feature will allow you to view how much storage saved media occupies on your smartphone. It is worth noting that none of these options is yet user-facing neither are we sure when they will roll out. However, it’s an extensive number of changes that will undoubtedly improve the entire experience using the cross-platform messaging app.

Also, WhatsApp, please add an edit feature:)