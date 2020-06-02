Here’s How To Delete All Your Old Facebook Posts in Bulk

Ever gone through Facebook one day and seen some of the not so proud posts you have put up? Or maybe you are at an interview and the employer pulls out that one indecent picture you forgot about two years ago? Well, here’s a way to delete your old posts from Facebook and refrain from reliving those moments.

How To Delete Your Old Facebook Posts

Get to your profile. It’s better when you use a desktop: Better to see all your embarrassing posts on a larger screen Under the status box, you will see a button marked “Manage posts”. Click on it. From here, you can filter the posts by date, and go back to the start of your timeline on Facebook.

Select the year, and then you’ll see all the posts from that time. Then, click on the posts you want to remove. You can pick multiple from different years and times. It includes pictures and text posts. Facebook will give you the option to hide or delete the posts. If you choose to hide them, only you will be able to see them. If you choose to delete them, your posts are gone forever, poof…like the wind. So be careful about which memories you want to let go of.

But, here’s the catch. You can only delete your own personal posts. You cannot delete the posts your friends might have put on your timeline. However, to hide your shame or childlike behaviours, you can still hide them.

The feature currently lets you remove 50 posts at a time. Luckily, I had only a few posts on the platform so It did not take that long for me. However, if you are or were a ‘serial’ user of Facebook, get ready to dive deep in the nostalgic nature that is your past.

Facebook New Feature

In light of this, Facebook is launching a new feature called Manage Activity. It also lets users delete their old posts. The feature will come to Facebook’s mobile apps first. This will make it easier to delete them right from your phone.