Twitter Commemorates Africa Day With A New ‘Special’ Emoji

For those who don’t know, Africa Day is a day where we celebrate and acknowledge the successes of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU now the AU) created on May 25, 1963. On this day, we remember significant moments in our history like the fight against colonialism and apartheid, as well as the progress that Africa has made. With regard to the Africa Day celebrations, Twitter has introduced a new ‘special’ emoji.

Twitter Africa Day Emoji

Today is Africa Day. A celebration of the rich and diverse cultures and heritage that make up the African continent, marked by people around the world.

For everyone who wants to discuss Africa Day on Twitter, the platform is introducing a special emoji. The emoji features the African Union flag. Twitter notes that the special emoji appears when using these hashtags in six of the official African Union languages including:

With more people using these hashtags, it will be easier than ever for users to find Tweets about #AfricaDay. Emmanuel Lubanzadio, Head of Public Policy for Sub-Saharan Africa, Twitter has this to say.

“We’re happy to partner with the African Union to launch this special emoji commemorating Africa Day. Twitter is the place for communities to come together and follow global events.

With this emoji, Twitter wants to help people celebrate African heritage. They would like users to share their views on all that’s happening across the continent. All this while making these conversations colourful and engaging with the emoji.