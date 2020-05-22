The TECNO Camon 15 series brings with it three devices that are so closely related it’s going to be a tough choice for anyone trying to pick one among the three.

At the helm we have the Camon 15 Premier which is the big daddy with all the features you could ask for at this price point. The Camon 15 and Camon 15 Air follow each other in that order each offering basically the same specifications with very minor differences that might actually be the deciding factor.

Before we get into which is the best phone to buy among the three, let’s break down the specifications (the differences are in bold):

TECNO Camon 15 Air TECNO Camon 15 TECNO Camon 15 Premier Display 6.6" 720p Punch-hole 6.6" 720p Punch-hole 6.6" 1080p Pop-Up Camera Software Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 Network 4G 4G 4G Processor Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core RAM 3GB 4GB 6GB Internal Storage 64GB 64GB 128GB Main Camera Quad 48MP + 2MP + 2MP + QVGA Quad 48MP + 2MP + 2MP + QVGA Quad 64MP + 5MP + 2MP + QVGA Selfie Camera 48MP 48MP 64MP Battery 5000mAh 5000mAh 4000mAh Price KES16,000 KES 18,000 KES 27,000

The Best Phone Overall

One would assume that it’s obvious that the highest spec phone would be the best one to buy but that’s not always the case. Unlike 2019’s Camon 12 lineup, the premium phone in the Camon 15 lineup is the best phone overall.

While the Camon 15 Premier does share the same display size with all the other phones in the lineup, it features a 1080p display while the rest have a 720p display. However, we must note that the display has been downgraded from last year’s AMOLED panel as we get a mere LCD panel this time around.

Also, there’s no longer an in-display fingerprint scanner but that’s not entirely a bad thing as the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is just more reliable.

Of course, there are things we wish to see on the Camon 15 Premier such as a USB-C port but that remains a wish for now. The inclusion of a pop-up selfie camera makes the phone feel very 2019 and it may even repulse some people with “I drop phones” syndrome.

Despite all this, the phone’s performance, camera capabilities and battery life make it the overall best phone on the Camon 15 series.

READ: TECNO Camon 15 Premier Review

You Could As Well Buy This One and Save Some Cash

As much as we have declared the Camon 15 Premier the overall best phone, the definite best value for your money is the standard Camon 15.

The device has everything you’d need on a budget smartphone without there being a lot of compromises. It does have the same build quality as the Camon 15 Premier but features a more recent design with a square camera module at the back and a punch-hole selfie camera at the front.

Yes, it does lose out on RAM and storage capacity but it features a larger battery which lasts way longer than the Premier. The camera is also pretty neat and honestly, you won’t be losing much if you pick the Camon 15 over the premier. Actually, we do recommend saving your money and going for the TECNO Camon 15.

To touch on the Camon 15 Air, the differences between the Air and the standard model are so minimal apart from where it matters. The Camon 15 has a better selfie camera and more RAM making the barely 2K price difference negligible for anyone seeking a good budget smartphone.

READ: TECNO Camon 15 Review