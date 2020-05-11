How To Schedule Tweets on Twitter Desktop Natively

A lot of social media managers have some trouble handling tweets or sometimes even forgetting about them. Well, it looks like Twitter is rolling out a new feature to help them with this problem – scheduling.

It’s About Time

According to The Next Web, the new feature (rolled out to a few desktop users) lets users schedule a tweet on a specific date and time. The feature is said to let you even look at your all your scheduled tweets in the scheduling window.

The schedule tweets features can make the lives of a lot of people easier. Especially those who depend on Twitter for their ‘livelihoods’. For example, announcements will be n=made much easier to handle.

How To Schedule Tweets