The Premier League Returns As a FIFA Tournament (Second Edition)

In the midst of all this crisis, one thing that the world clearly misses is football weekends. The thrill that comes with your favourite football clubs playing against each other every week in different leagues has been. And with the future so uncertain, it is only scary what will happen to the leagues that have been placed on hold indefinitely.

Fortunately, though, it seems like the race for the English Premier League title is still on…but not on the kind of pitch that you expect. In partnership with EA Sports, all teams under the English league will be going head-to-head against each other on FIFA 20. Officially dubbed, the ePremier League Invitational Tournament, feature representatives from all 20 teams will compete starting for April 21st. This will be a single-elimination tourney set to donate the money raised to the National Health Service.

All matches will be streamed on nbcsports.com, the Premier League’s site and all its social media pages. This will also be the same on Sky Sports’ Twitch and YouTube pages. Of course, other leagues have already conducted similar tournaments including USA’s MLS where high-level FIFA players teamed up with professional football stars.

2nd Edition

A new group of Premier League footballers and some special guests will be putting their EA SPORTS FIFA 20 skills to the test in the latest ePremier League Invitational tournament.

In a thrilling first instalment of the competition, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Diogo Jota was crowned the winner, beating Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in a dramatic final courtesy of a golden goal.

Premier League clubs will be represented by a host of familiar faces who are going head-to-head in a knockout competition on PlayStation 4.

Among the players taking part next week are Phil Foden, of Manchester City, Billy Gilmour (Chelsea), Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur), Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) and John Egan (Sheffield United).

ePL Invitational Tourney Draw 2nd Edition

Tuesday 5 May – Round 1

15:00 Spencer Owen (West Ham) v Ryan Sessegnon (Spurs)

16:00 Charlie Taylor (Burnley) v Micheal Ward (Arsenal)

17:00 Rolando Aarons (Newcastle) v Jofra Archer (Man Utd)

18:00 James Maddison (Leicester) v Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth)

Wednesday 6 May – Last 16

15:00 Jose Enrique (Liverpool) v Keinan Davis (Aston Villa)

16:00 Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolves) v Aaron Connolly (Brighton)

17:00 Tony Bellew (Everton) v Michael Obafemi (Southampton)

18:00 Billy Gilmour (Chelsea) v Andre Gray (Watford)

Thursday 7 May – Last 16*

Max Aarons (Norwich) v West Ham/Spurs

John Egan (Sheff Utd) v Newcastle/Man Utd

Phil Foden (Man City) v Burnley/Arsenal

Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) v Leicester/AFC Bournemouth

Note: All these timings are in British Summer Time (BST)

May 5th: This article was updated to reflect that the tournament had gone live