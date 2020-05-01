Court Allows KRA To Access Your M-Pesa Statements and Bank Records

The Court of Appeal has reinstated sections of the law, which were frozen in 2018, allowing The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to get information from third parties. They can now seek financial transactions from banks, mobile telephone firms and schools. This is all in an effort to crack down on tax cheats.

What this means is that KRA has unlimited access to records of Kenyans whom the agency thinks is a tax cheat. Including access to their property, computers and mobile phones.