Instagram Will Now Let You Turn Your Live Stream Into A Fundraiser

Non-profits are receiving a lot of love and support from people around the world in different ways and now Instagram wants to make it possible through their platform. The company is building a feature that’ll allow Instagram Live viewers to directly support approved organizations.

Instagram Live Donations

Following the TikTok announcement yesterday on donating through Stickers, Instagram has a similar agenda. Live stream hosts can decide what organization they want to support and during their show, they’ll be able to see how much money has been raised as it’s happening.

The hosts can see how many people are supporting the cause and tap to view individual contributions if they want to shout people out. All proceeds go to the organizations directly. Instagram doesn’t take a cut.

Hosts can decide to make their live session a fundraiser from the onset. They just have to select to turn it into a fundraiser instead of a live stream. The company, like TikTok, already offers a donation sticker for Stories. However, this new functionality brings the idea to the newly popular live streams.

It isn’t surprising Instagram is continuing to build out features for Live. Earlier this month, the company said it’d streamline the process of moving a live video over to IGTV.

Other Features