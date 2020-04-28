Samsung is Apparently Working On A Smartphone With A Pop-Up Camera

Samsung is apparently working on its first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera, as indicated by a report. The smartphone is speculated to be a part of the company’s ‘Galaxy A’ series lineup even though the name is not known yet. There’s also no word over the smartphone’s under-the-hood specifications or official pricing.

It is also advised to take the information with a pinch of salt since no official confirmation about the phone’s development has been released Samsung. The report by Pigtou together with OnLeaks, however, goes further to claim that the pop-up camera will come alongside a triple rear camera setup.

The report was also published with alleged render images demonstrating the pop-up selfie camera to be situated on the left side of the smartphone. This would make the phone look similar to 2019’s One Plus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro.

The supposed renders of the smartphone also show a professed 6.5-inch display with thin bezels and slightly curved edges. You can also see a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a piece of hardware that has been deemed as ‘outdated’ by now. A USC Type-C charging port can also be spotted next to the mic and speaker grille.

The main question that would obviously pop up is why Samsung would finally decide to use a rising front camera after avoiding it for so long. But this would not be the first time that the company is rumoured to working on such a phone, so it wouldn’t be ideal to label it as confirmed yet. More details are certainly expected in the coming weeks and we will be here to give you timely updates.