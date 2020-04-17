Budget Huawei Y7p Launches As Kenya’s First HMS Phone 

Huawei Mobile Kenya today announced the launch of the Huawei Y7p. This is the latest addition to the Y Series. The new device from Huawei boasts a 48MP AI triple Camera and strong features fighting for top dog position against budget level smartphones.

Huawei Y7p: Everything You Need To Know

Here’s our first impressions video on the Y7p.

At the core of HUAWEI Y7p are Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). This includes a range of smartphone features like the Huawei AppGallery, an app marketplace where users can easily download apps.

The HUAWEI Y7p brings to the themed range segment a design ethos that makes it stand out from other commonly seen devices. Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head, Jim Zhujie said.

Specifications

Screen Display: 6.39-inch FHD+, FullView display and a resolution of 1560 x 720

FullView display and a resolution of 1560 x 720 Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 710F

HiSilicon Kirin 710F Front Camera: 8MP

8MP Rear Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP

48MP + 8MP + 2MP RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64G

64G Battery Capacity: 4000mAh

4000mAh OS: Android 9 Pie

Here’s what we like about this phone.

Cameras

The Y7p comes with an AI triple-camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera with an f/1.8 wide-aperture lens. An 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera supporting a 120-degree field of view and a 2MP depth assist camera. Embedded underneath the Punch FullView display is an 8MP front camera that supports Huawei’s camera AI algorithms. In addition, the front camera supports Face Unlock 2.0.

Design

The back of HUAWEI Y7p is layered on top a reflective layer to produce a futuristic glare effect. The mid-frame seamlessly connects the two sides, producing what Huawei calls a streamlined, uni-body look. The smartphone comes in classic Midnight Black and unique Aurora Blue colours.

Performance

The smartphone runs EMUI9.1 on Kirin 710F with an integrated octa-core processor. The HUAWEI Y7p also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which can be expanded to 512GB with a micro SD card (sold separately). It also has a 4000mAh battery and Huawei’s AI power-saving technology, that offers long battery life.

The smartphone will be retailing in select stores across the country, including Jumia at RRP Kshs 18,499. Be sure to check it out and tell us what you think.