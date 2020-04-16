Any mobile game player knows about Gameloft and its dominance both on App Store and Google Play Store. From Modern Combat to Asphalt, it is right to say that some of the most premium games are from the company.

Gameloft is now celebrating its 20th birthday and for that, they have decided to give you some games for free. And it’s not just one game or just a few games. There will luckily be 30 games for free for anyone who cares to have them.

Interestingly though, this giveaway will be available through one app dubbed Gameloft Classics. This is an app you can pick up from the Play Store that contains 30 different free games from the earlier years of the Gameloft library. The list will obviously include some of the latest games as well.

Unfortunately, you will not find the likes of Asphalt 9 or Modern Combat Versus. But there some definite hits that are worth a shot if you’ve never tried them out. You also aren’t going to find any games in the pack that were already free, to begin with.

From the wide selection you will get games like:

Abraca Ball Alien Quarantine Avalanche Snowboarding Block Breaker 2: Deluxe Block Breaker 3: Unlimited Brain Challenge 3 Bubble Bash 2 Cannon Rats Date or Ditch 2 Detective Ridley and the Mysterious Enigma Diamond Rush Fashion Icon Gangstar 2 Hero of Sparta High School Hook Ups KO Fighters Miami Nights 2 Midnight Bowling 3 Midnight pool Modern Combat 2: Black Pegasus Motocross: Trial Extreme My Life in New York NOVA Platinum Solitaire 3 Soul of Darkness Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Vampire Romance Wild West Guns Zombie Infection Zombiewood

In addition to making previously paid games free, some of these titles are also being made available on smartphones for the first time. That means there’s an entire generation of people who never had the chance to try some of these Gameloft hits.