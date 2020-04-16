GamesGaming

Relive Your Younger Days With These 30 Free Classic Games From Gameloft

Any mobile game player knows about Gameloft and its dominance both on App Store and Google Play Store. From Modern Combat to Asphalt, it is right to say that some of the most premium games are from the company.

Gameloft is now celebrating its 20th birthday and for that, they have decided to give you some games for free. And it’s not just one game or just a few games. There will luckily be 30 games for free for anyone who cares to have them.

Interestingly though, this giveaway will be available through one app dubbed Gameloft Classics. This is an app you can pick up from the Play Store that contains 30 different free games from the earlier years of the Gameloft library. The list will obviously include some of the latest games as well.

Unfortunately, you will not find the likes of Asphalt 9 or Modern Combat Versus. But there some definite hits that are worth a shot if you’ve never tried them out. You also aren’t going to find any games in the pack that were already free, to begin with.

From the wide selection you will get games like:

  1. Abraca Ball 
  2. Alien Quarantine 
  3. Avalanche Snowboarding 
  4. Block Breaker 2: Deluxe 
  5. Block Breaker 3: Unlimited 
  6. Brain Challenge 3 
  7. Bubble Bash 2 
  8. Cannon Rats 
  9. Date or Ditch 2 
  10. Detective Ridley and the Mysterious Enigma 
  11. Diamond Rush 
  12. Fashion Icon 
  13. Gangstar 2 
  14. Hero of Sparta 
  15. High School Hook Ups 
  16. KO Fighters 
  17. Miami Nights 2 
  18. Midnight Bowling 3
  19. Midnight pool 
  20. Modern Combat 2: Black Pegasus 
  21. Motocross: Trial Extreme 
  22. My Life in New York 
  23. NOVA 
  24. Platinum Solitaire 3
  25. Soul of Darkness 
  26. Texas Hold ‘Em Poker 
  27. Vampire Romance 
  28. Wild West Guns 
  29. Zombie Infection 
  30. Zombiewood 

In addition to making previously paid games free, some of these titles are also being made available on smartphones for the first time. That means there’s an entire generation of people who never had the chance to try some of these Gameloft hits.

Get Gameloft Classics on Google Play Store

