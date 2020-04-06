Google Maps Will Now Show You Which Restaurants Close To You Are Delivering

Google has added a feature to its Maps app to highlight restaurants that are offering takeout and delivery options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When you open the Maps app, you’ll now find shortcuts on the home screen. You can tap them to find relevant restaurants close to you. These include:

local restaurants as well as chains.

In some cases, you’ll also be able to order food from within the app. This rule only applies if a restaurant supports Google’s functionality.

Google Maps Features Live in Kenya

As you can see in the screenshots below, takeout and delivery have been added to the main menu. Google Maps knowingly suggests the restaurants closest to you and gives you information on where you can order from.

Back in March, the service added a warning for users searching for medical facilities to call ahead if they think they have the virus, rather than showing up in person, risking spreading an infection to others. In addition to that, there’s also a link to a Google search on the app’s front page to provide more information about the virus.

The takeout and delivery are live in both the Android and iOS versions of the app in Kenya. Amid the secession, now is a good time to support any local restaurants where possible, many of which are facing an unprecedented crisis as a result of the pandemic.