Airtel Users Get Silver Lining As Telco Offers Bonus Airtime

We started off with waiver on Airtel transaction charges. It seems this gift keeps on giving with the latest update from the telco. Effective 1st April 2020, Airtel has offered to give 2 per cent bonus airtime to all its prepaid customers for all recharges following the government’s announcement on the reduction of the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 16 per cent to 14 per cent.

Airtel Passes 2% VAT Relief as Airtime Bonus to Its Customers

Prepaid customers can use the bonus to purchase airtime for voice, data, SMS or bundle purchases. Postpaid customers on the other hand will have the benefit of the 2% tax relief reflected on their monthly bills.

The bonus will automatically reflect on customer accounts upon every recharge. This is from the various options including recharge vouchers, E-PINS, Airtel Money & Pin-less top-ups.

Airtel Kenya CEO Prasanta Das Sarma assured customers that Airtel will keep offering products and services that will help reduce their burdens during this unpredictable period.

Airtel is also in partnership with Longhorn Publishers to offer free internet access on its network. Their aim is to allow continuous learning through the latter’s e-learning platform that enables students to study and revise online.

The company has also offered further discounts on some of its products such as the 4G pocket WIFI and 4G smart box. They want to make it easier for people to work and study from home.

In accordance with that alteration, Safaricom has also reviewed all its product and service offerings. This means an immediate 2% extra airtime for all prepaid customers. If you recharge KES 100 worth of airtime as of today, you will get KES 102.

Home Fiber customers also stand as beneficiaries with a 2% refund on their package costs. A user that pays KES 2,900, for instance, for the Bronze package will get a KES 58 credit that will then be used for the next monthly package.