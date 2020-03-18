Gamers around the world will now be glad to hear that Sony is finally ready to reveal the PlayStation 5. This was announced shortly after rivals Microsoft revealed the Xbox Series X specifications yesterday. This was to officially let everyone know about the console’s specs and have a hands-on view of the gaming system.

Sony’s event is also going to be held online today at 7 pm, Kenyan time. PlayStation took to Twitter to announce the live stream event hosted by Mark Cerny, the console’s chief architect on its official site. We would have wished for the event to have a live audience but the current situation dims it this way.

Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games. Watch tomorrow at PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/bgP1rXMeC8 pic.twitter.com/BSYX9tOYhE — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 17, 2020

Hopefully, Sony will go into detail about every detail of the next-gen PlayStation 5. So, every question that has been asked for months now since last year will most probably be cleared out today.

The console is one obviously expected to move the world of gaming to the next level. Speculated designs have been rendered and shared all over social media. It goes to show the level of expectation that gamers still have on the design.

But images that were allegedly leaked have received negative feedback since 2019. Luckily though, Sony has chosen to remain quiet all this time, revealing absolutely nothing about the console. A feature that definitely has everyone excited is backwards compatibility.

If this is official, it will mean that the PS5 can play PS4 video games, making gaming an even better experience. Another is the incredibly fast loading speed that has been promised to contribute to better graphical quality. So, what do you expect to see in the PlayStation 5 ahead of its reveal?

Not much is known though about when the global shipping will be taking place. As of now, we will just have to wait for the event to know when gamers in Kenya will be getting the console.