The current coronavirus outbreak has quite literally shaken the world. This is to the extent of companies being forced to let their employees work from home for those who need to. But even more than that, economies are at their worst, not even sparing countries like the US.

But as many fear these economic declines to leave thousands jobless, Amazon is looking to change that. The company announced that it would hire 100,000 extra workers on for its warehouse and delivery services. This is to help the e-commerce company deal with the huge numbers of online orders. Many have apparently turned to the internet for daily supplies during this outbreak.

This is quite different from what some other countries are facing as they try to reduce the number of employees that have to go physically to work daily.

“We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back.”

Meanwhile, several retail stores in the US have run out of stock as consumers everywhere result in stocking up their shelves full of supplies. And even though some Kenyans have been resolving to panic buying, one should be glad that it is not the situation here.

To draw these new employees, Amazon said it would add KES 200 ($2) to the minimum hourly wage that is KES 1500 ($15). This is also planned to make deliveries faster than they have been over the past couple of weeks.

Many states in the US continue to add movement restrictions in order to curb the spread of the virus. With that, one wouldn’t help but be scared for a company like Amazon as the situation seems to worsen.

In Kenya though, 3 more cases of the virus have been confirmed but no serious implications are being felt as of now.