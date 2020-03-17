The anticipated ‘Dark Mode’ on Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been rolling out gradually for users across the globe and it seems a new feature is on the way as well. The new feature will delete messages automatically after a specific time as set by users. As of now, the feature is disabled by default and cannot be used by users.

Luckily though, it was spotted in two Android beta versions for WhatsApp, 2.20.83 as well as 2.20.84. The option to set self-destructing messages in private chats was found in a rendered image and one can choose the expiry period of the messages between one hour, one day, one week, one month or one year, WABetaInfo reported.

Currently, it is unknown when the feature will be made official and probably rolled out to users of the app. But the leak so far is a clear indication that developers are working on it. An earlier report had come out stating that the feature will be initially available for group chats and only be enabled by the group’s admin. Once enabled, the feature can be toggled in Contact Info or Group Settings.

Once available, the WhatsApp delete messages feature is expected to come with a toggle on/off button and users can choose a stipulated time — an hour, a day, a week, a month or a year — for the messages to automatically disappear.

One would, however, find it hard to imagine how different or effective this feature will be to the one we already have. Considering we have one that immediately deletes messages for both the sender and receiver, you would wonder why would need to schedule a delete. But the fact that more features for the app are in plans, it seriously won’t hurt anyone so why not have it?