Huawei P40 Lite Announced. Powerful But Still Missing Google Services

The P40 series might have come in earlier than usual thanks to this new member, the Huawei P40 Lite. The P40 and P40 Pro smartphones are expected to debut on March 26th in Paris.

The least specced member of this line-up though is one that has raised eyebrows with some describing as a rebranded phone. Apparently, its specifications heavily suggest that it is merely a rebranded variant of the Nova 6 SE that Huawei launched in December last year.

It comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ IPS display housing the famous hole-punch 16MP camera. Under the frame is a 7nm Kirin 810 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

The rear camera setup is one that outrightly follows the iPhone 11 hype with a 48MP main sensor alongside 2MP depth and 2MP macro lenses. All this is then powered by a 4,200mAh battery, which is rather large for a lite version of the flagship.

Running on Huawei Mobile services and EMUI 10, the P40 Lite has been priced at $327 (about Kes.33,000). Of course, we should expect it to make its way to the Kenyan market at a higher price of maybe 35k or more. But considering the lack of Google services, it will definitely be hard for consumers to be sold into getting the phone.