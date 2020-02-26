News has been surfacing now for about a day or two about the new Black Shark 3 gaming phone. But nothing had been confirmed until an official poster announced the device launch was just six days away (as of now).

Uploaded by Black Shark on Weibo, the poster pegs the Black Shark 3 launch event as being on March 3. By translation of the info on the poster, the event will be held in China. It all then makes sense given that the gaming phone brand hails under the Chinese company, Xiaomi.

Not much is known about the Black Shark 3, although we do know that it’s being made in partnership with Tencent Games. This was made evident by the company’s logo present on the poster. It is only a matter of time though until we see how this new partnership will unfold come March 3rd.

But we would expect for this team up to bring in some software benefits for the phone, knowing what the gaming company has done before with other phone companies.

Reportedly though, the Black Shark 3 will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The phone has been rumoured to house a 120Hz display with a 270Hz touch sampling rate. It might be seen as a little too much but it is reasonable given what the ASUS ROG Phone 2 brought in last year.

All this was mostly worked out by GSMArena through a poll posted by Black Shark brand manager to glen some info as to the battery and charging. Any further clarity will be of course brought on March 3rd.

We haven’t seen any gaming phones coming in the Kenyan market but we still remain optimistic about the future after this phone is launched.