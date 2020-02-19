10 Interesting Things You Didn’t Know About Apple

Apple Inc is one of the largest, most profitable companies in the world. Did you know it is the first Trillion Dollar company? To put this into perspective, Apple has almost 4 times as much money as the US treasury!
Apple’s stock jumped 2.8% and sent the company over a magic hurdle as it became the world’s first private-sector publicly traded company with a market value of $1 trillion. Now if that isn’t crazy enough for you, here are nine other amazing facts about Apple you probably didn’t know.
If You Didn’t Know, Now You Know: Apple
- Apple actually had 3 Founders: Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne! Only the Steves kept going. Ronald thought that the company would not make it and sold his shares to Steve for $800 which is about $50 billion now! Crazy!
- Steve Jobs Was Adopted: He was the child of an immigrant.
- Apple Owns ‘slide to unlock’: Apple is suing Samsung for patent infringement over the issue.
- Their Screens are manufactured by Samsung
- Apple’s lead designer wears the same t-shirt for every apple product into video.
- The Mac Battery is Bulletproof: Incase of horrific events, the battery could save your life!
- Bill Gates stole Windows from Steve Jobs: Steve Jobs tasked Bill Gates to create an operating system for him. Seeing the potential to have it as a stand-alone, Bill Gates just, never delivered it.
- Apple had to make explorer its default internet browser to save it from falling: When they were running out of cash, they struck a deal with Microsoft to have Internet Explorer as their default browser.
- The most expensive the iPhone 11 Pro Max by Caviar, is worth 10 million shillings!: The glass back is replaced and covered with a clock-like structure made of 24-carat gold and 137 diamonds. The most expensive iPhone, the Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond costs USD 48.5 million. The device is made up of 24-carat gold and is studded with a huge Pink Diamond on the back.
