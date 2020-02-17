How to Transfer Photos and Videos From Your iPhone To Windows PC

You’ve bought an iPhone. You’ve taken great pictures and videos and now you want to move them to your laptop. But you’re still on Windows. You connect it normally via USB but you still can’t access your photos. Well here’s a simple way to transfer your photos and videos from your iPhone to your Windows PC.

You can import photos to your PC by connecting your device to your computer and using Windows Photos app:

Make sure that you have the latest version of iTunes on your PC. Importing photos to your PC requires iTunes 12.5.1 or later. Connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to your PC with a USB cable. You might need to unlock your iOS device using your passcode. You might also see a prompt on the iOS device asking you to Trust This Computer. Tap Trust or Allow to continue.

Then, follow the steps in these Microsoft knowledgebase articles to learn how to import photos to Windows Photos app:

Windows 10

Transfer photos from an iPhone or Android phone to your PC on Windows 10.

First, connect your phone to a PC with a USB cable that can transfer files. Turn your phone on and unlock it. Your PC can’t find the device if the device is locked. On your PC, select the Start button and then select Photos to open the Photos app. Select Import > From a USB device , then follow the instructions. You can pick the items you want to import and select where to save them. Allow a few moments for detection and transfer.

Make sure the photos you want to import are actually on the device rather than in the cloud. Then, follow the steps for your type of device.

If you have iCloud Photos turned on, you need to download the original, full-resolution versions of your photos to your iPhone before you import to your PC. Photos and videos that you sync from your computer to your iOS device using iTunes can’t be imported back to your computer.