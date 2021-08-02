How To Delete Contacts From Your Google Account

It is quite clear to now that owns a smartphone that the future is the cloud. With the likes of Google Drive, it is now almost too easy to have every single file stored in the cloud. Be it private photos, videos, documents or even contacts, your Google account can handle it all. But for some reason, you might want to have a contact permanently gone without having to be replaced every time you get rid of it on your contacts list. No matter what the reason is, deleting a contact or multiple contacts from your Gmail account itself is a pretty simple affair. Here’s what you have to do:

How to Delete Google Contacts on a PC/Android

Log into your Gmail account on your PC or open Gmail app on your smartphone. Click on the Gmail drop-down menu located just above the ‘Compose button on the computer and click ‘Contacts’. On your phone, you can just tap the menu icon then scroll down to Contacts. From the contacts list, select the contact (or contacts) from your address list. Once you’ve selected the contact, click on the 3 dots located towards the right side of the screen to see the delete option. Click on it.

How to Delete Gmail Contacts on an iPhone

1. Open the Gmail app on your iPhone.