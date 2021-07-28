Here’s How To Send A Location Pin Through WhatsApp

Walking or driving to somewhere you have not been before while solely depending on someone else for directions can be a pain in the rear end. Especially in Nairobi where you’ll be told “Fika kwa corner, ukiona mti kubwa achana nayo alafu uende mbele kwa gate ya black”. It can be quite confusing hence why I fully appreciate Google Maps and the many lives it has saved. Luckily, WhatsApp saw the same prospect and incorporated a means to send a location pin. Here is how to go about it.

How To Send A Location Pin Through WhatsApp

You have the option to either send a live location of where you are at the moment or choose an area to send a location pin to.

Open WhatsApp. Tap the Chats tab. This option is in the top-left corner of the screen. You’ll see a list of your existing chat conversations appear Choose a conversation. Doing so will open the conversation with the corresponding contact. Select the paperclip icon. It’s in the bottom-right corner of the screen, next to the message box. Tap Location . You’ll see this in the bottom row of options. Select s end your current location . It’s just below the map that’s near the top of the screen. Doing so will send a map to your contact with an indicator showing your location

To send a specific location, hit the search icon at the top and type in your location. It is as simple as that.