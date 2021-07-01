Netflix is Finally Removing Its Terrible Swahili Subtitles

A lot can go wrong when you try and translate simple words from one language to another. Most languages go deeper than you originally think. For instance, a simple word like ‘run’ has so many different meanings that one cannot equate it to just one personality. The same seems to be happening at Netflix Headquarters and this is possibly why they are retiring Swahili Subtitles from their platform.

Netflix To Retire Swahili Subtitles

Taking my example, run can mean either to move quickly or take charge of something. Add a few words and Run Up, Run out Off, Run into all have a different context.

Kenyans took no shame (as always) to bash Netflix whenever they would make a mistake. Check out this thread that depicts all the mishaps.

Actor: Yes yes, I’m nutting.

Netflix Swahili Subtitles: Ndio ndio, nakaranga. — Kentieno (@Kentieno_) June 30, 2021

Now we are not too sure whether this is the main reason as to why they are retiring the language but on @Kamah believe it could be the sole reason especially after receiving this email from Netflix.

The email is informing users that as of July 30TH, Netflix will no longer be supporting the Swahili Language on their Netflix experience. They do note that this is because they want to help you ‘enjoy the movies and TV shows you love and provide a better local experience.’

Netflix will still continue to be available in English and many other languages and hopefully, bring back Swahili in the future. Based on this it looks like they received quite a number of complaints and they are now looking to beef up their translation skills.