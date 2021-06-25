In the 1900s computers were as large as entire rooms. Similarly, the largest amount of storage you could get was at least 5MB which in itself was a big boy. Fast forward to 2021 and now we’re looking at tiny laptops that fit in our bags packing at least 1TB of storage. The world we live in now is far much better and that’s thanks to laptops like the Asus Zenbook Duo 14 (UX482).

2021 Asus Zenbook Duo 14 (UX482): The Laptop Dream

The Chasis as seen above is one of the most stunning features of this device. It is made of magnesium aluminium allow to complement the celestial blue finish. The alloy also makes it light as it weighs only 1.6KG and is 16.9mm slim making it slimmer and lighter than the previous generation laptop.

Moving onto the device itself, we are met with a rather dashing ScreenPad, a new hinge design and a beautiful 12.6-inch screen. And if you are wondering what’s that above the keyboard, you’re on the right track.

The ZenBook Duo 14 introduces a secondary display with a unique Active Aerodynamic System (AAS+). It makes the touchscreen an integral part of the cooling system. As the laptop opens, the secondary display rises up for a better view while also opening a massive intake for 49% higher airflow.

What’s The second screen for?

Before we get any deeper, let’s understand what the ScreenPad Plus is meant for. It features a brand new control centre making it possible to control the entire computer from there. You can now easily minimize the taskbar into a floating button, change brightness, swap tasks, navigate through apps, activate touchpad mode and launch task groups.

The best-case scenario is for gamers and editors who rely on dual monitors so as to increase maximum screen space on their devices. For editors, you could have your video playback on the main screen and the timeline on the ScreenPad. Alternatively, you could have the main Lightroom screen at the top and the photo reel bar at the bottom.

As for gamers, you could stream at the top and have comments and notifications at the bottom. The ideas are endless.

Asus Zenbook Duo 14: The Specs

Now let’s get into what all of you are really waiting for, the specifications.

Display: Nano Edge 1920 x 1080p 14″ Display

CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i7 or i5 Variants, Window 10

Storage: Up to 32 GB of RAM and 1TB SSD Storage

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce MX450

7OWh Battery (Up to 17hrs) 65 W type-C power adapter

Ports: 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C® with full range (5~20V) of charging One USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A One full-size HDMI 1.4 A 3.5 mm audio jack MicroSD Reader

Harmon Kardon Speakers

Touchpad and Pen

ASUS Exclusive WiFi Master: It has a built-in Intel WiFi 6 wireless network for faster wireless transmission performance. Additionally, it also adds ASUS exclusive WiFi SmartConnect function, which provides greater distance, stability, and seamless wireless network experiences.

Final Remarks

This laptop is a beaut! It looks good, feels good and weighs just the right amount. Coupled up with those extra features and the ScreenPad Plus, this is definitely an eye turner. If you are looking for a day to day laptop you never have to worry about carrying around and working on the go, this is the laptop for you.