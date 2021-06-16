Gebeya Relaunches Freelance Marketplace With Better Talent Matching Algorithm

Gebeya Inc. the Pan-African source for freelance professional talent, today announced the launch of its revamped marketplace, the first of its kind in terms of reach in Africa.

Gebeya Freelance Talent Market

Essentially, Gebeya.com connects Startups and Small and Medium Enterprises to professional talents from across the continent.

You can choose from remote or on-site talent in a variety of fields. This includes software development, graphic design, cyber security, artificial intelligence, product development, and digital marketing.

The New Algorithm

Focusing on the relaunch, the new algorithm now considers location, language, and budget. In a nutshell, provides automated matching for a seamless experience on a single dashboard.

It also grants the ability to create a profile and request talent at no cost. Additional, it gives an option to hire individual talent with specialized skills or build a core team.

From here, visitors to the Gebeya Marketplace are matched with freelancers from a carefully curated pool. They are trusted by multinational telecommunications companies like Orange, as well as e-commerce startups such as Limestart, and logistics startup Paps.

Amadou Daffe, CEO and Co-founder of Gebeya was speaking at the relaunch and said;

“It’s time for businesses to leverage the sharp skills and fresh perspective that freelancers infuse into a permanent workforce. Africa doesn’t have a talent deficiency, it has a matching problem. That is what Gebeya is seeking to address through the deployment of a true Pan-African freelance marketplace.”

Other features of the Gebeya Marketplace include: