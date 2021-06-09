Vifaa Tech Festival: Introducing Our Esteemed Speakers and Panelists

It’s just two days to the Vifaa Tech Festival and it’s certain by now that the excitement continues to build up with every passing hour.
As said in some of our previous articles, there have always been conversations around various industries but there never seems to be actual chats about what is considered the fastest growing industry in the world.
This is especially bad when it comes to the tech industry in Africa, a continent that has proven to adapt really well to advancements in technology. But there is also no doubt that the discussion should not just be about what we have achieved so far but also about the next steps that can be made. So, this is basically why we decided to launch Vifaa Tech Festival and we’ll definitely be having these talks come June 11th and 12th.
However, we all know that important dialogue needs to be had with individuals and organizations that are involved in the various topics. So we are proud to introduce the different panellists and speakers who will be gracing the event to give a deep outlook on the various fields that they are qualified for and adequately experienced in.
Dell Keynote: Work & Learn From Anywhere
Adil Yata Fernandez- Dell Clients Solutions PM
Talking Tech With Samsung
Charles Kimari- H.O.D Internet & Mobile, Samsung EA
Tech Powering Work From Home Era
- Peter Mbiti- Brand & Category Manager, Dell Technologies
- Samuel Odhiambo- H.O.D Consumer Electronics, Samsung EA
- Henry Nzekwe- Editor, WeeTracker Media
- Eric Mugendi- Africa Program Manager, Meedan
What, When and How Are Kenyans Buying
- Sam Odhiambo- H.O.D Consumer Electronics, Samsung EA
- James Kamau Head of Commercial Operations, Jumia Kenya
- Nick Kanali- Tech Journalist
5G and The Future of Home Connectivity
- Ken Gitonga- Technical PM, Samsung EA
- Tom Makau- Telecoms & ICT Consultant
- Saruni Maina- Managing Editor, Gadgets Africa
Building Tech in Africa, For Africa
- Nayantara Jha- Co-Founder, Wee Media
- Kamal Budhabhatti- CEO, Craft Silicon
- Hilda Moraa- Founder, Pezesha
- Zindzi Kibiku- Africa Regional Lead & Host, FinTech.TV
Dell Keynote: Reimagining The Future of Work
Ken Kagota- Product Specialist, Dell Technologies
The Future of Mobile Money
- Eliud Mungai- Country Manager (Kenya), Carbon
- Saruni Maina- Managing Editor, Gadgets Africa
The Future of Mobility in Africa
- Nyawira Maina- Regional Head of Sales, Little
- Stephen Omondi Ooko- E-Mobility Manager, WeTu
- Joseph Kuhudzai- Founder, Electric Drive Africa
- Robert Mwirigi- Motoring Enthusiast
eSports & Mobile Gaming
- Ben Roberts- CTIO, Liquid Technologies
- Brian Diang’a- Pro Gamer
- Sylvia “QueenArrow” Gathoni- Pro Gamer
- Brian Barasa- Head of Business Development, Pro Series Gaming
Registration for the event is still open and absolutely free by simply clicking this link. Do not miss out!
