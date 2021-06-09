Vifaa Tech Festival: Introducing Our Esteemed Speakers and Panelists

It’s just two days to the Vifaa Tech Festival and it’s certain by now that the excitement continues to build up with every passing hour.

As said in some of our previous articles, there have always been conversations around various industries but there never seems to be actual chats about what is considered the fastest growing industry in the world.

This is especially bad when it comes to the tech industry in Africa, a continent that has proven to adapt really well to advancements in technology. But there is also no doubt that the discussion should not just be about what we have achieved so far but also about the next steps that can be made. So, this is basically why we decided to launch Vifaa Tech Festival and we’ll definitely be having these talks come June 11th and 12th.

However, we all know that important dialogue needs to be had with individuals and organizations that are involved in the various topics. So we are proud to introduce the different panellists and speakers who will be gracing the event to give a deep outlook on the various fields that they are qualified for and adequately experienced in.

Dell Keynote: Work & Learn From Anywhere

Adil Yata Fernandez- Dell Clients Solutions PM

Talking Tech With Samsung

Charles Kimari- H.O.D Internet & Mobile, Samsung EA

Tech Powering Work From Home Era

Peter Mbiti- Brand & Category Manager, Dell Technologies

Samuel Odhiambo- H.O.D Consumer Electronics, Samsung EA

Henry Nzekwe- Editor, WeeTracker Media

Eric Mugendi- Africa Program Manager, Meedan

What, When and How Are Kenyans Buying

Sam Odhiambo- H.O.D Consumer Electronics, Samsung EA

James Kamau Head of Commercial Operations, Jumia Kenya

Nick Kanali- Tech Journalist

5G and The Future of Home Connectivity

Ken Gitonga- Technical PM, Samsung EA

Tom Makau- Telecoms & ICT Consultant

Saruni Maina- Managing Editor, Gadgets Africa

Building Tech in Africa, For Africa

Nayantara Jha- Co-Founder, Wee Media

Kamal Budhabhatti- CEO, Craft Silicon

Hilda Moraa- Founder, Pezesha

Zindzi Kibiku- Africa Regional Lead & Host, FinTech.TV

Dell Keynote: Reimagining The Future of Work

Ken Kagota- Product Specialist, Dell Technologies

The Future of Mobile Money

Eliud Mungai- Country Manager (Kenya), Carbon

Saruni Maina- Managing Editor, Gadgets Africa

The Future of Mobility in Africa

Nyawira Maina- Regional Head of Sales, Little

Stephen Omondi Ooko- E-Mobility Manager, WeTu

Joseph Kuhudzai- Founder, Electric Drive Africa

Robert Mwirigi- Motoring Enthusiast

eSports & Mobile Gaming

Ben Roberts- CTIO, Liquid Technologies

Brian Diang’a- Pro Gamer

Sylvia “QueenArrow” Gathoni- Pro Gamer

Brian Barasa- Head of Business Development, Pro Series Gaming

Registration for the event is still open and absolutely free by simply clicking this link. Do not miss out!