There are multiple discussions around startups, business and governance but strangely enough, Africa isn’t an active participant when it comes to giving direct input on consumer technologies. Africa’s consumer technology and electronics space have always been the other market for the majority of brands. But there are a few, leading at the front, building in and for the African consumer.

It’s high time to put a spotlight on this multi-billion dollar industry that’s evolving at a fast rate in Africa. Gadgets Africa, Kenya’s fastest-growing consumer-technology media platform has partnered with East Africa’s largest media conglomerate, Nation Media Group, to launch a new revolution, Vifaa Tech Festival – a consumer-centred technology expo, conference and awards show.

Vifaa Tech Festival is a first of its kind launchpad to spark conversations around consumer technologies beyond gadgets, showcase flagship products, and technology to millions of Africans. Through the festival, Gadgets Africa will recognise cutting-edge consumer products and technologies and put the African context between technology creators and African consumers.

The expo’s name has been derived from the Swahili word, Vifaa, which means equipment or gear, representing the industry’s gadgets. Vifaa Tech Festival is a two-day virtual festival that seeks to bring together industry stakeholders and consumers onto one platform.

“Consumer technology and electronics brands are celebrated, criticised, and appreciated in the US, SE Asia and EU. One of the key motives of launching Gadgets Africa was to empower the Kenyan consumer in making informed decisions in buying electronics. Today, we’re moving a step further and joining us is Nation Media Group in launching Africa’s very own consumer technology launchpad forum,” says Rishabh Lawania, CEO of Wee Media Africa.

As a fully virtual event, the experiential festival will take place on June 11th and 12th. The setup of the expo will include product showcases from several consumer brands operating in Kenya, Conversations, fireside chats and discussions with product leaders & innovators in consumer tech around; Geo-restriction of content and services, Unsolicited texts and data protection, E-Sports and mobile gaming in Kenya, 5G and the future of home connectivity, TV vs Streaming, Influencers and the new wave of digital marketing, The work from home era and the tech that enables it and the future of mobile money and digital payments in Africa.

Consumer Awards

On top of this, Vifaa Tech Festival will include Gadgets Africa’s pioneering consumer awards, which seeks to recognize and shine a spotlight on brands, gadgets and even stores that consumers appreciate. Unlike the previous years where awards selection was purely an internal consideration, this year’s selection will be open to public votes to determine the winners.

“An important aspect in the life cycle of a consumer product is feedback from its users. We believe that through these awards, brands will be able to better connect with what their customers like and hopefully, the results serve as a blueprint for future products,” said Saruni Maina, Managing Editor, Gadgets Africa.

The Categories for the awards are as follows:

Best TV in Kenya

Must-have mobile accessory

Best DSLR Camera

Coolest home appliance in Kenya

App of the year

People’s choice electronics store

Most reliable home internet provider

Best mobile data package

Best budget laptop

Best laptop brand in Kenya

Best entry-level smartphone

Best budget smartphone

Best mid-range smartphone

Best flagship smartphone

Best battery-life on a phone

Consumers can vote for their favourite brand and products by visiting gadgets-africa.com/vifaa-tech-festival

Event Attendance

Starting today, participants are encouraged to book their slots for the festival through https://gadgets-africa.com/vifaa-tech-festival/. There will be giveaways and fun activities integrated within the expo for all attendees. Vifaa Tech Festival is for you, and the next billion consumers who are ready and excited for the consumer tech revolution.