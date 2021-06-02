Exclusive: realme Plans to Launch 8 and 8 Pro Smartphones in Kenya

It is no news that realme has been quite aggressive in trying to expand its portfolio in the Kenyan market ever since its entry last year. The company is now expected to ship two of its latest devices, according to a leak revealed to Gadgets Africa. These are the realme 8 and realme 8 Pro that might very well change the photography game when it comes to mid-range smartphones. This is mostly because of the 108MP camera that the realme 8 Pro features. Other than that there are a number of specs that really might help the duo compete in the market once they launch.

This includes the super AMOLED always-on display that is the same in both devices with 1080 x 2400 pixels at a 20:9 screen-to-body ratio.

Being the cheaper one, the realme 8 is powered by a Mediatek Helio G95 processor while the Pro features a Snapdragon 720G chip. While it’s not exactly clear which variant will make it to the country, the Pro comes with 128GB storage with either 6GB or 8GB RAM. The realme 8 has both 64GB and 128GB storage variants with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB options.

As for the camera system, the smaller sibling features a 64MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the other hand, the 8 Pro offers the 108MP wide lens alongside the same lenses as the former. Selfies can be captured via the 16MP hole-punch front-facing camera.

Your power needs will be catered for by a 5000mAh battery on the realme 8 and a 4,500mAh battery on the 8 Pro.

Both smartphones were initially announced internationally in March with launching prices of $259 (roughly KES 28,000) for the 8 and $310 (roughly KES 33,000) for the 8 Pro. So, we should expect them to launch in Kenya at about the same price range.