Samsung A32 Unboxing and First Impressions: They Did No Wrong

The Samsung A32 was announced not too many weeks ago and it’s been creating quite the buzz. In this article, we take a deep dive into the unboxing and give you our first impressions of this device. Is it worth its price?

Samsung A32 Unboxing and First Impressions

Unboxing

When you open the box, you are met with a few things:

The Samsung A32 Fast Charging Brick USB Type C Cable Silicon Case Informational Papers Simcard Ejector Tool

There are no earphones despite there being a headphone jack. Nevertheless, it’s a pretty simple and straightforward unboxing experience. Now onto first impressions.

First Impressions: What We Like

The first thing we’d like to commend is the specifications of this phone. As we have said countless times on this site, good phones are getting cheap and cheap phones are getting good. The Samsung A32 is a prime example as it features some top specs like a 90Hz display, TypeC fast charging and 128GB + 8GB RAM. And there’s more. Check them all out here.

Specifications

Weight: 184 g (6.49 oz), Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back

184 g (6.49 oz), Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back DISPLAY: Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 6.4 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels

Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 6.4 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels OS: Android 11, One UI 3.1, Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)

Android 11, One UI 3.1, Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) Storage: Internal 64GB 4GB RAM 4GB RAM 128GB 6GB RAM 128GB 8GB RAM 128GB

Back Camera Setup: Quad 64 MP 8 MP 5 MP (macro) 5 MP (depth)

Selfie Camera: Single 20 MP (wide)

Single 20 MP (wide) Both cameras : Video [email protected]

: Video Headphone Jack

Charging and Battery: Fast charging 15W USB USB Type-C 2.0, 5000 mAh, non-removable

Fast charging 15W USB USB Type-C 2.0, 5000 mAh, non-removable Fingerprint (under display)

(under display) Colours: Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet

The Phone Design

The phone’s blue plastic black just resonates with me. The simplicity in design and lack of gradients on the back makes it look and feel like a phone you want to keep looking at. Sometimes designers take too much time on the back of a phone that a user barely sees or covers up with a case. So this simple design brings out the basic feel of a good phone.

The Camera Setup

At first glance, It was a bit weird lacking the camera bump but the more I look at it, the more it catches my eye. I can see what the designer was going for here and I am not disappointed.

What’s Not So Pleasing

The Drop Notch!

Honestly it takes up a lot of space and makes the phone look like it’s from 2018. I’ve become so accustomed to the punch hole on the side, this design looks way too old.

The Plastic Feel

Unlike the drop notch, I don’t necessarily hate this. I just wish it wasn’t so obviously plastic. From a distance, it looks good but once you touch it, you can feel every plastic fibre on the phone. I mean that’s fine because that means dropping it might not worry you too much and you can always get a case to mask it.

Other than that, I can’t say too much about the phone from here. I’d give it a solid 8/10 on look and feel alone.

For KES 27,000, this is not a bad start.