eCitizen Now Allows Kenyans To Pay For Services Via Telkom’s T-Kash

Telkom’s mobile money platform T-kash has now been integrated into the Kenyan government digital services platform, eCitizen. This will now enable T-kash customers to pay for National and County Government Services that are able to be found on the portal.

The services that these users will now be able to pay for digitally include those offered by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA); Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Business Registration Service and Immigration Services. The list also includes services under the Civil Registration Department, Office of the Attorney General, Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), National Construction Authority, Kenya Film Commission, National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) and the Ministries of Land and Mining.

This integration will also see entrepreneurs in Mombasa, Nyeri and Kisumu Counties easily pay for their single business permits, trade licenses and e-construction permits via T-kash.

All users have to do is follow the regular login process to access the portal, choose the “Telkom T-kash” option. You will then be guided by the payment instructions, as indicated for the service.

“This strategic partnership will help broaden the eCitizen’s revenue collection options, and improve services to Kenyans, as well as cement our ambition to be the technology partner of choice to our consumers, private and public sector clients,” said Telkom’s CEO, Mugo Kibati.

“Financial services, partnerships and digitisation form part of Telkom’s focus areas. In this strategic direction, Telkom seeks to enrich its financial services offering in response to the evolving digital lifestyle of the consumer, where convenience and simplicity are paramount,” the telco added.