Bullying is a problem that supersedes all forms of social constructs. Be it in school, at work and even sometimes at home, we can never seem to avoid it. So much so that it streams over to people who don’t even know you trolling you on social media. So to see platforms like TikTok initiate programs against bullying puts a smile on my face.

TikTok vs Bullying: Mass Deleting and Reporting

Tiktok recently announced a new feature that will be able to help creators fight bullying in their comment sections by deleting and reporting comments and accounts violating TikTok guidelines.

Today we’re rolling out a new way for creators to more easily manage interactions with their content. People put their hearts and souls into creating and entertaining on TikTok, and we recognize how discouraging it can feel to receive unkind comments on videos. So we’re introducing the ability to delete multiple comments at once or report them for potentially violating our Community Guidelines. Accounts that post bullying or other negative comments can now be blocked in bulk, too.

How To Delete TikTok Comments in Bulk

To manage interactions on a video,

Long-press on a comment or tap the pencil icon in the upper left corner to open a window of options. From there, select up to 100 comments or accounts and delete or report them at will.

This is better rather than having to go one by one, making it more seamless to delete or report multiple comments or block users in bulk. TikTok notes that this feature is rolling out today in select markets and more globally over the coming weeks. They go on to say it builds upon ongoing efforts to promote a kind and welcoming community.