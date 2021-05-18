Road safety begins with you. However, to make sure everyone who is on the road is worthy of being behind the wheel, the National Transport and Safety Authority provide driving licenses to all those that take and pass the driving test. As is for most countries, Kenya included, you have to renew your driving license every 1-3 years and this is how you do it online.

How To Renew Your Driving License in Kenya Online

Log in to the NTSA/ eCitizen portal with your E-mail address (or National ID Number) and Password Select National Transport and Safety Authority for online renewal of driving license in Kenya Click on Submit Application, then Driving Licenses You have two options for the renewal of a driving license in Kenya: a three-year license renewal that costs Ksh1400 or a one-year license at Ksh600. The NTSA charges a mandatory Ksh50 convenience fee in addition to the renewal charges. Double-check and confirm your driving license renewal details, then click Apply Now. Finally, press Submit Choose your preferred mode of payment. NTSA allows the use of mobile money such as M-Pesa. You can also pay using a Debit or Credit card Print your driving renewal license slip.

If you do not have the new smart driving license, here’s how to go about getting one.

How to Apply for the New Smart Driving License