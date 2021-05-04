logo

Bill and Melinda Gates Divorced: Twitter Reacts

Anfernee Onamu  By
0
News that Bill and Melinda Gates have decided to end their 27-year relationship has shaken up the ‘Kenyan Twitter Space’. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s happening and how Kenyans are reacting to it.

Bill and Melinda Gates Divorced

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. We continue to share a belief in that mission. We will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We’re asking  for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life”

So what could be the reason for their break up? Well, the Guardian notes that Melinda, 56, has in the past said their marriage has been “incredibly hard”. She goes on to say that Bill, 65, regularly works 16-hour days. This makes it hard for him to make time for the family.

Some people just want to get the bag, regardless of the situation!

Bill Gates must be going through a lot right now!

Unfortunately, money is not the answer;

There’s a trend here but it’s not flowing through Wanjigi’s veins;

I knew we would not miss this tweet!

