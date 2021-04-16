Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite: Leaks And Features To Expect

The modern tech market isn’t crowded with Android tablets anymore. But Samsung is one of the rare companies that still chugs along with its Galaxy Tab series in hopes of competing with the iPad lineup. The South Korean firm launched the Galaxy Tab S7 confirming its intentions of still sticking to the tablet market. Now, it is pretty official that the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite is on its way thanks to some leaked images.

The images were made public by a usually reliable tipster Evan Blass who posted them to Voice showing off the device from all angles. The design of the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite looks essentially to its older and bigger sibling. This includes a button-less minimal aesthetic with relatively slim bezels around the display.

The back seems to have a spot to house and charge the SPen Stylus. This is in line with what looks like a dual-camera module and a Samsung logo as well. The tablet being pictured is also assumed to be the 5G version as it has antenna lines along the top of the design. That is to ensure a strong connection through the metal design.

The device also features dual speakers with AKG branding and a USB Type-C port. However, owners of this device will seemingly have to bid farewell to the good old headphone jack.

According to previous reports, the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite is expected to offer a 12.4-inch (or 12.6-inch) LCD display, Snapdragon 750G chip and 4GB of RAM.

Additionally, Evan Blass mentions that the tablet could finally see its debut sometime in June. He guesses that it could possibly make a quick appearance at the April 28th Samsung Unpacked Event with the Tab A7 Lite arriving around the same time.