Poco Smartphone Company Plans Kenya Launch

The smartphone market in Kenya is quite the spectacle. Many users fancy the high-end smartphones, the flagships if you will. They want top-notch specifications and quality built and designed phones. However, their pockets say otherwise. Thus, they have to settle on budget-midrange smartphones. Fortunately for them, most smartphone companies, most notably Poco, which’s now planning to launch in Kenya, is trying to give buyers the best of both worlds.

For those who may not already know, POCO is an independent smartphone company and technology brand. We say independent because they are born out of the Xiaomi Corporation.

Their philosophy rides on ‘Everything you need, nothing you don’t’ with a key focus on its POCO fans’ requirements. Businesswise, POCO is in more than 35 global markets within only three years and has shipped over 9 million POCO phones globally. So where did it all begin?

Smartphones Galore: The first Pocophone

Well, the first product was released in 2018, dubbed the POCO F1. Many YouTubers, including us, were excited about this device complementing its design, functionality and price overall. It swiftly propelled the brand in popularity among technology enthusiasts and media, all thanks to its performance, reaching over 2.2 million shipments.

After this came many other phones including the POCO F2, X2 and the M3 that cost as little as $130 in some areas.

Now the company’s latest phone, the POCO F3, is proclaiming itself as the flagship killer.

Change of Strategy and Expansion to Kenya

Currently, POCO has an independent product, sales and marketing team. They share resources from Xiaomi in manufacturing and after-sales. By the looks of it, the company will soon be settling in Kenya. We noted their Social media pages going up on Twitter and Instagram and now we can only wait and see what’s next.