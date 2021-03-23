The POCO F3 Is The Perfect Example OF Cheap Phones Getting Good

What a beast! Yes, that's a microphone at the back!

Yesterday was a rather crazy day for smartphone users and manufactures everywhere as POCO launched their new lineup of smartphones consisting of the POCO F3 and POCO X3 Pro. And let me tell you, these phones are out of this world.

POCO F3: The Beast Of No Nations

When I tell you these phones are out of this world, I mean it. POCO has been known to be the midrange smartphone killer but now they are going all guns blazing for the flagships too.

In their launch yesterday, they announced the POCO F3 which looks to be a real killer in the smartphone market. Check out these specs!

Snapdragon 870, Android 11

AMOLED HD10, 120Hz Display

6GB RAM + 256GB Internal Storage

48MP Main camera

4250mAH Battery capable of 33W fast charging

#POCOF3

6GB + 128GB starting 349 euros.

EARLY BIRD PRICING starting 299 euros!

8GB + 256GB starting 399 euros.

EARLY BIRD PRICING starting 349 euros!#TheRealBeast for absolutely insane value! pic.twitter.com/t7RNR5xakz — POCO (@POCOGlobal) March 22, 2021

All this without mentioning all the nifty features the phone has to offer. Like a microphone at the back so that your videos have clear audio quality.

#POCOF3 camera set up:

A 48MP main camera.

119 degree ultra-wide angle camera

A telemacro camera that has a autofocus between the distance of 3cm-7cm. And with 6 different one click video mode and a dedicated microphone in the back.

It is #TheRealBeast of content creating. pic.twitter.com/XvlByKvMfa — POCO (@POCOGlobal) March 22, 2021

The X3 Pro does not hold out on the specs either;



Specifications Galore

Putting the POCO F3 alongside the competition just shows you how much of a beast the phone is. While in the ‘proverbial ring’ with the Samsung S21 and the OPPO Find X3 Neo, the POCO boasts

A better chipset

A larger screen

120Hz Display

A bigger battery

What might shock you is that while the Samsung S21 goes for almost KES 100,000 the POCO F3 looks to start at around KES 35,000. Even so, their confidence did not stop there.

In the tweet above, they put their budget phone, the POCO X3 pro up against the new devices from their competitors. Namely the Samsung A52 and A72 and the OPPO Find X3 Lite.

In comparison, the POCO has a better Chipset, screen and battery. It has a slightly slower charger and fewer pixels on the camera but for that price, you can only get so much. For context, the rest of the devices start at about KES 40-50K while the POCO X3 brags a low KES 30K price.

So if you were looking to get a great budget smartphone this year, this might just be the phone for you.