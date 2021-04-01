You Can Now React To Instagram Reels Like TikTok Duets

On today’s version of who’s copying who, we take a look at Instagram adding a new feature called ‘remix’ that essentially lets you react to Reels as you do on TikTok.
Instagram React ‘Remix’
In an announcement on Twitter earlier today, Instagram made the announcement. “Now you can use the Remix feature in Reels to create your own reel next to one that already exists. Whether you’re capturing your reaction, responding to friends or bringing your own magic to trends, Remix is another way to collab on Instagram.”
This tweet gives you a brief explanation of how to use the reacts feature;
More on how to use it 👇 pic.twitter.com/IQaRtH4pUN
— Instagram (@instagram) March 31, 2021
To remix a reel,
- Tap the three-dot menu on a reel and select “Remix this Reel.”
- From there, you can record your reel or upload pre-recorded footage.
- You can also control the volume for the original audio or your recorded audio, and add a voiceover, along with other editing functions.
- Only new reels will have remixes enabled automatically. However, if you already have a reel that you want people to be able to remix, you can manually turn that on by tapping that three-dot menu on your own video and selecting “Enable Remixing.”
- If you want to turn off remixing on all your reels, you can do so via your broader profile settings.
