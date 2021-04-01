You Can Now React To Instagram Reels Like TikTok Duets

On today’s version of who’s copying who, we take a look at Instagram adding a new feature called ‘remix’ that essentially lets you react to Reels as you do on TikTok.

Instagram React ‘Remix’

In an announcement on Twitter earlier today, Instagram made the announcement. “Now you can use the Remix feature in Reels to create your own reel next to one that already exists. Whether you’re capturing your reaction, responding to friends or bringing your own magic to trends, Remix is another way to collab on Instagram.”

This tweet gives you a brief explanation of how to use the reacts feature;

More on how to use it 👇 pic.twitter.com/IQaRtH4pUN — Instagram (@instagram) March 31, 2021

To remix a reel,