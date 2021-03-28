logo

Topics Trending On Social Media This Week: Suez Canal, Jack Dorsey’s 318 Mn Shilling Tweet

Anfernee Onamu
In a pretty condensed week on Twitter, it’s safe to say that sooner or later, something would get stuck and it so came to pass that a ship is now stuck in the Suez canal. All this not to mention that crazy expensive Tweet sold by Jack Dorsey.

Suez Canal Ship Blocked

According to the BBC, the ship ran aground and became lodged sideways across the waterway on Tuesday after a gust of wind blew it off course. It is blocking one of the world’s busiest trade routes.

Thus it is causing a huge tailback of other ships trying to pass through the Suez Canal, which separates Africa from the Middle East and Asia. 5 days later and the boat is still stuck. Since then the jokes haven’t stopped streaming in.

It doesn’t sound so big to most, but here’s a depiction of how tall it really is. Also, It weighs 200,000 tonnes, with a maximum capacity of 20,000 containers.

Thus, the jokes commence when the small tries to save the big…

To every problem, there is a solution. According to these people, it’s pretty simple.

The story is so big that there’s an entire website built around updating the world on the issue at hand called Is the ship still stuck?

Jack Dorsey’s Million-Dollar Tweet

The world of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) is one we are still trying to get our heads around. But there is no doubt that there are individuals out there with enough money to buy stuff that are already available for free.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has been one of the biggest NFT enthusiasts and he shocked the world when he decided to sell put up his first-ever tweet for auction. Well, the NFT finally found its highest bidder who was willing to pay $2.9 million (about KES 318 million).

A tweet from the Valuables by Cent auction platform revealed this saying, “Jack accepted the offer from sinaEstavi for $2,915,835.47. This tweet is now minted on the blockchain.”

Was it a waste of money? Yes, yes it was.

