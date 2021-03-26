Kenya Government Plans To Increase Internet Speeds, Here’s How

Kenyans should expect to start experiencing faster internet speeds as the governments finalised plans to increase capacity by up to tenfold.

This was revealed by ICT Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng’, during a visit to the Telkom Kenya offices in Mombasa this week. The official said that this was a move meant to address the increased internet usage in the country. The expanded bandwidth will then be expected to bring in more efficiency and prevent unnecessary internet service outages.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the total available bandwidth capacity in 2019 was 6.2 million Mbps. This was a twofold increase from two million in 2016.

“We will increase the bandwidth by ten times to have faster Internet speeds for citizens. The Covid-19 pandemic has made us think and work differently. The Internet has become everything to us, we are too much becoming dependent on the Internet,” said Mr Ochieng’.

“We are at 95 per cent complete and certainly within the next two to three months, we will be able to finish the administrative work before Kenyans start enjoying the benefits.”

The government official went ahead to speak about the Konza Technopolis project that is set to have a strong ready-to-plug ICT network as its backbone.

A national data centre is being set up at Konza alongside other smart facilities and service set to support the technopolis.

This development comes as we continue to see more of the government services and agencies shift to the online camp. In fact, the PS added that most of the government agencies will use the data centre. This is so as to help reduce the cost of doing business and manage government data.