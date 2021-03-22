Gaming on the OPPO Reno 5: An Unforgettable Experience

If I'm not working, then I'm playing games

Traditionally, when one would think of gaming, few things would come to mind. Either a large computer or a very old Nintendo console. For some of us, it was just a simple brick game. Now times have flown by and we’re lucky to have advanced consoles and tiny computers powerful enough to let us enjoy our favourite games. Now, what if I told you we were taking gaming a step further and moving gaming to affordable everyday smartphones like the OPPO Reno 5.

Smartphones Are turning Into Portable Gaming Systems

Should you be interested in gaming, you know sometimes you just want to be able to go anywhere and everywhere with your games. With that in mind, gaming companies like Sony came up with the PSP. The Portable Playstation. The idea was revolutionary and everyone loved it. Then came the Nintendo Switch and it has been ever since.

Now companies are looking at gaming as more of an everyday thing. Specifically smartphone companies. Take for example the ASUS ROG Smartphones. These are devices catered solely for gaming. Just by the design and the specs, you can tell they are built to game.

Packing 120hz refresh rate screens, 6000mAH batteries, remappable buttons on the back of the phone and unbelievable amounts of storage, you are practically carrying a console in your pocket.

Now, other smartphone companies are picking up the idea and incorporating them into their smartphones. More so, the OPPO Reno 5 and Reno 5F.

Gaming on the OPPO Reno 5

The OPPO Reno 5 did not come to joke when it comes to gaming. The specs alone make it a primary candidate for a great gaming phone.

Display and Power

The device is rocking a 90Hz 6.43” 1080 x 2400 OLED Display. Having and OLED display means the phone gives you true colours when you look at it. The colours are crisp and punchy and the blacks are true blacks.

The fact that is 90Hz makes it smooth when you are using it, thus your game will not be choppy when playing. To help power the device, the phone comes with Android 11 and Snapdragon 720G meaning you do not have to worry about your phone getting slow when playing.

Battery and Storage

The phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Should that not be enough for you, you can still add an external memory card of up to 1TB. This lets you download as many games as you would probably need.

To keep you playing all day, the OPPO reno 5 comes with a 4310 mAH Battery. This should last you most of the day. However, if you run it out, you get an ultra-fast 50W flash charger in the box. In short, you don’t lack with this device

Be it portrait or landscape games, this phone has you covered. I currently have 4 games on this phone and over 100 apps and I still haven’t made a dent in the storage.

If that’s not enough, then you should probably also know that OPPO is the official smartphone partner of PUBG Mobile Esports in the Middle East and Africa regions. Additionally, PUBG Mobile publisher Tencent Games has named the Reno5 series as the official designated smartphone of PUBG Mobile Esports MEA 2021.

The phone also comes with a nifty game assistant so that you never have to leave the game. It shows you how much CPU and GPU power you are using. It also shows the FPS and notifications you have blocked.

Through that interface, you can also see game news, get into game focus mode, change your performance mode and tune in autoplay.

Additionally, the matte finish at the back makes the phone a bit more grip-able making it easier to hold it for longer periods of time. This is an experience you’ll definitely never forget.