logo

Subscribe
MobileSmartphones

Samsung Galaxy 2021 Unpacked: All You Need To Know About The Galaxy A52 and A72

Anfernee Onamu  By
0
Share This!
In todays Samsung Galaxy 2021 Unpacked Event, the company launched the New A52 and A72 devices. In this article, you’ll see everything you need to know about these new A Series devices.

Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 Full Specs

Galaxy A52
  • 128 GB + 1 TB Expandable
  • Display;
  • Camera
  • Dual SIM: Nano + Nano
  • Supports Indian bands
  • VoLTE
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Waterproof, IP6
  • OS Android 11
Galaxy A72
  • 6.70-inch Display,
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
  • Camera
    • Front Camera; 32MP
    • Rear Camera; 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Storage
    • RAM 6GB
    • Internal Storage 128GB
  • Battery Capacity: 5000mAh
  • OS Android 11

Features To Look Out For

Cameras

Both smartphones come with a 64MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). With the OIS, your shots will look clearer and that much more steady. This works for both photos and videos. For videos, they call it ‘super steady mode.’

The cameras also come with a nifty new Night Mode and Single take. The latter feature allows the camera to take up to nine different shots, to help you get the perfect shot.

The cameras also feature a 30x digital zoom. This helps you bring closer things that are far. The new 32MP front camera also looks like a game-changer. Not just due to the quality, but also, Samsung partnering with Snapchat to bring new filters to those who use the platform

One U1 3.1
  • Connecting two earbuds to one device
  • Stay in sync with your friends
  • Share pictures and videos faster
  • Incorporation with Google Duo
  • Better connectivity with buds, watch and tablet
  • Smart Things Find
Check This Out:  Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Camera Launches in Kenya
IP67 Waterproof Feature

Samsung says that whether rain or shine, you can still use your phone. With an IP67 rating, the devices are protected against rain and or dust. The devices are expected to cost about KES 40,OOO for the A52 and KES 50,o00 for the A72.

Share This!

OPPO Reno 5 Review – Just How Good is This phone?

More in Mobile

Comments

Share Your Opinion