Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 Full Specs
Galaxy A52
- 128 GB + 1 TB Expandable
Display;
Camera
- Dual SIM: Nano + Nano
- Supports Indian bands
- VoLTE
- Fingerprint sensor
- Waterproof, IP6
- OS Android 11
Galaxy A72
6.70-inch Display,
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Camera
Front Camera; 32MP
Rear Camera; 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 5MP
Storage
RAM 6GB
Internal Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity: 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Features To Look Out For
Cameras
Both smartphones come with a 64MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). With the OIS, your shots will look clearer and that much more steady. This works for both photos and videos. For videos, they call it ‘super steady mode.’
The cameras also come with a nifty new Night Mode and Single take. The latter feature allows the camera to take up to nine different shots, to help you get the perfect shot.
The cameras also feature a 30x digital zoom. This helps you bring closer things that are far. The new 32MP front camera also looks like a game-changer. Not just due to the quality, but also, Samsung partnering with Snapchat to bring new filters to those who use the platform
One U1 3.1
- Connecting two earbuds to one device
- Stay in sync with your friends
- Share pictures and videos faster
- Incorporation with Google Duo
- Better connectivity with buds, watch and tablet
- Smart Things Find
IP67 Waterproof Feature
Samsung says that whether rain or shine, you can still use your phone. With an IP67 rating, the devices are protected against rain and or dust. The devices are expected to cost about KES 40,OOO for the A52 and KES 50,o00 for the A72.
