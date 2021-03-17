In todays Samsung Galaxy 2021 Unpacked Event , the company launched the New A52 and A72 devices. In this article, you’ll see everything you need to know about these new A Series devices

Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 Full Specs

Galaxy A52

Octa core 2.3 GHz, Snapdragon 720G

6 GB RAM, 128 GB + 1 TB Expandable

128 GB + 1 TB Expandable Display; 6.5 inches, Super AMOLED 90 Hz Refresh Rate

Camera 64 + 12 + 5 + 5 MP Quad Primary Cameras 32 MP Front Camera

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano

Supports Indian bands

VoLTE

Fingerprint sensor

Waterproof, IP6

4500 mAh, Fast 25 W Charging USB Type-C Port 2-Day battery life

OS Android 11 Galaxy A72 6.70-inch Display, Super AMOLED 90 Hz Refresh Rate

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon

Camera Front Camera; 32MP Rear Camera; 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 5MP

Storage RAM 6GB Internal Storage 128GB

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

OS Android 11

Features To Look Out For

Cameras

Both smartphones come with a 64MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). With the OIS, your shots will look clearer and that much more steady. This works for both photos and videos. For videos, they call it ‘super steady mode.’

The cameras also come with a nifty new Night Mode and Single take. The latter feature allows the camera to take up to nine different shots, to help you get the perfect shot.

The cameras also feature a 30x digital zoom. This helps you bring closer things that are far. The new 32MP front camera also looks like a game-changer. Not just due to the quality, but also, Samsung partnering with Snapchat to bring new filters to those who use the platform

One U1 3.1

Connecting two earbuds to one device

Stay in sync with your friends

Share pictures and videos faster

Incorporation with Google Duo

Better connectivity with buds, watch and tablet

Smart Things Find

IP67 Waterproof Feature

Samsung says that whether rain or shine, you can still use your phone. With an IP67 rating, the devices are protected against rain and or dust. The devices are expected to cost about KES 40,OOO for the A52 and KES 50,o00 for the A72.